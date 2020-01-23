Wesdome Gold Mines (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.74

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (OTCMKTS:WDOFF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.74 and traded as high as $7.25. Wesdome Gold Mines shares last traded at $6.78, with a volume of 120,151 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

