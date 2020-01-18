Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Lifted to Buy at Echelon Wealth Partners

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Echelon Wealth Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WDO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight Capital raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday. Pi Financial set a C$8.85 target price on Wesdome Gold Mines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.98.

Shares of WDO opened at C$8.88 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$3.96 and a 1 year high of C$10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.51.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$56,785.12.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

