Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDO. Pi Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.48.

WDO stock traded up C$0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$9.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 790,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,659. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.96 and a 12 month high of C$10.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.48.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$20.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nadine Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.54, for a total transaction of C$95,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,800 shares in the company, valued at C$312,912. Also, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton purchased 22,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,825.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

