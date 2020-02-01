WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Trading Down 0.1%

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.05 and last traded at $15.06, approximately 24,585 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 25,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90.

About WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY)

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

