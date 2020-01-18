Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $69.08 and last traded at $68.18, with a volume of 248 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.01.

The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 11.75%.

WABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $954,822.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,822. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $99,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $98,307. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $75,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the third quarter worth $109,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.02.

About Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

