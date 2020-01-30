Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Westbury Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:WBBW) fell 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.05, 310 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Westbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.79. The company has a market cap of $95.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.23.

Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.17 million during the quarter.

About Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Westbury Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, variable rate money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts.

