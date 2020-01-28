Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) Short Interest Up 24.5% in January

Westell Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the December 31st total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:WSTL opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. Westell Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.81 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $16.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.29.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. Westell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.77% and a negative net margin of 41.41%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Westell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, CEO Timothy L. Duitsman purchased 44,500 shares of Westell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.90 per share, with a total value of $40,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased 59,500 shares of company stock valued at $54,700 in the last three months. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Westell Technologies Company Profile

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

