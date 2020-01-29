Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Chairman Robert Gary Sarver Sells 33,105 Shares

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,919.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $56.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on WAL. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WAL. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 52.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 451,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,549,000 after purchasing an additional 154,596 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 45.0% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 80,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 24,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

