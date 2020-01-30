Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Sunday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

WAL has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup set a $58.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $56.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.73. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,209,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,958,000 after acquiring an additional 334,241 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 686.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,815,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,020 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 30.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 829,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,236,000 after acquiring an additional 195,665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 220.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 736,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after acquiring an additional 506,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Todd Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,408,992. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver sold 33,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $1,868,777.25. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 54,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,919.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,105 shares of company stock worth $4,770,627 in the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?