Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WAL shares. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 25,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,378,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAL stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.03. 526,756 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,908. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.30.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

