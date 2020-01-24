Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 39.08%. The business had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE WAL traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $58.30.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $999,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,529.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,901,650. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

