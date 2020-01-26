Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $58.75 and last traded at $57.64, with a volume of 8932 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.64.

The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.11 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 38.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Citigroup set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Stephens set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 over the last three months. 7.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

