Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NYSE:WAL opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12-month low of $38.55 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WAL shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Saturday, January 11th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens set a $55.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup set a $58.00 price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 20,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,901,650 over the last ninety days. 7.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?