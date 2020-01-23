Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund (NYSE:PAI) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.72

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Inc (NYSE:PAI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and traded as high as $16.20. Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund shares last traded at $16.10, with a volume of 5,514 shares changing hands.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day moving average is $15.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 61.2% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund by 5.3% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 5.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Inv Grade Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?

