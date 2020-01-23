Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.04

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (NYSE:WMC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.04 and traded as high as $10.53. Western Asset Mortgage Capital shares last traded at $10.48, with a volume of 308,864 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on WMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $563.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 709.60 and a quick ratio of 709.60.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.95 million. Western Asset Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 11.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Western Asset Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.18%.

In other news, CFO Lisa Meyer sold 2,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $30,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,368.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 1,481.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 21,881 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 585,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 18,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,919,000 after buying an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Capital by 17.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,528,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,233,000 after buying an additional 371,971 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Asset Mortgage Capital (NYSE:WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities, residential whole-loans, residential bridge loans, securitized commercial loans, and other financial assets.

