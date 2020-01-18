Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.95 and last traded at $25.94, approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 7,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.90.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

