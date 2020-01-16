Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Shares Down 6.1%

Western Capital Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:WCRS) was down 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.13, approximately 1,421 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.00.

About Western Capital Resources (OTCMKTS:WCRS)

Western Capital Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail business in the United States. The company's Cellular Retail segment operates as a Cricket dealer selling cellular phones and accessories; and provides ancillary services, as well as accepts service payments from customers.

