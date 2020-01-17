Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) Short Interest Down 7.6% in December

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,920,000 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 13,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $68.67 on Friday. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.57.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Western Digital from to in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Western Digital in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

In other Western Digital news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at $15,476,733.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $72,758.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,900,638 over the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10.1% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 155,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after purchasing an additional 14,268 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Western Digital by 3.2% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,548,508 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $216,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141,393 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Western Digital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,104,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,526,591,000 after purchasing an additional 532,800 shares during the period. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?