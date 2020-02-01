Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Earns “In-Line” Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their in-line rating on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Digital from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cleveland Research restated a hold rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Digital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $65.50. 14,006,074 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. Western Digital has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is 52.49%.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Western Digital by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?

