Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.1-4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.06 billion.Western Digital also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.85-1.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $83.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday. Longbow Research increased their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.87.

WDC traded down $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. 14,046,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,687,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $35.61 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,451 shares of company stock worth $2,684,999 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

