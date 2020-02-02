Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Cfra

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price objective hoisted by Cfra from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cfra’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Shares of WDC opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. Western Digital has a 52-week low of $35.61 and a 52-week high of $72.00. The company has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.43, a PEG ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 1,320 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $72,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,141,721 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $71,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,235 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 61,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,211 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

Read More: Correction