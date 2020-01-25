Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $83.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.50, but opened at $70.93. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Western Digital shares last traded at $69.90, with a volume of 262,489 shares changing hands.

WDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Benchmark restated a “sell” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Cascend Securities raised their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.76.

In other Western Digital news, CEO Stephen D. Milligan sold 4,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $314,633.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total value of $256,824.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,572,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,823. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDC. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Digital during the third quarter worth $50,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.87.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Corp will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Western Digital’s payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

About Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

