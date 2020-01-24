Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $88.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $64.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WDC. Wedbush raised shares of Western Digital from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Loop Capital raised shares of Western Digital from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from to in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cascend Securities increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.76.

WDC traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $69.52. 4,441,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,345,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $35.61 and a 12 month high of $72.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.49%.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,823 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,268 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 12,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 9,000 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

