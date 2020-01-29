Western Digital (WDC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Western Digital to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Western Digital to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of WDC opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.72 and a 200 day moving average of $57.76. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.49%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Cascend Securities lifted their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.76.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 4,663 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $278,800.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

