Western Digital’s (WDC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna Bancshares

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 52.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WDC. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Western Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Western Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from to in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.87.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.87. Western Digital has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total transaction of $162,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 5,625 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $309,431.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,476,733.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,684,999. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

