Western Energy Services Corp Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share (TSE:WRG)

Western Energy Services Corp (TSE:WRG) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Energy Services in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. AltaCorp Capital cut shares of Western Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Western Energy Services from C$0.20 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of WRG opened at C$0.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.23. Western Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.16 and a 1-year high of C$0.41. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76.

Western Energy Services Company Profile

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

