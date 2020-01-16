Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Western Energy Services Corp (OTCMKTS:WEEEF) rose 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23, approximately 4,771 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 3,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

About Western Energy Services (OTCMKTS:WEEEF)

Western Energy Services Corp. operates as an oilfield service company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Contract Drilling and Production Services segments. The Contract Drilling segment includes drilling rig and related ancillary equipment services. The Production Services segment offers well servicing rig and related equipment services.

