Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.12

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 454783 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $427.82 million and a PE ratio of -35.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.88.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$165.80 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Western Forest Products Inc will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

