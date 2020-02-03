Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $30.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Western Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,262. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.57. Western Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.75.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $666.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.622 per share. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.24%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 99.20%.

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $604,660,000 after buying an additional 6,677,468 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,633,740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,928,000 after buying an additional 18,389 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,937,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $73,105,000 after buying an additional 756,133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,199,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,898,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 713,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,041,000 after buying an additional 17,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

