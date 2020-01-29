Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WES. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

NYSE:WES opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.622 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.69%. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.80%.

In other news, Director James R. Crane purchased 71,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.19 per share, with a total value of $1,292,235.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after acquiring an additional 45,378 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 103,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

