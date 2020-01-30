Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th.

Western New England Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Western New England Bancorp to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

NASDAQ:WNEB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.05. 301 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,077. Western New England Bancorp has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.42.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WNEB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

