Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western New England Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s FY2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.28 million.

WNEB has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.41. Western New England Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $10.18. The company has a market cap of $238.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. Corporate insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 337,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

