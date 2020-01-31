Western New England Bancorp Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Western New England Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:WNEB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Western New England Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $10.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $244.10 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.28 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 7.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 4.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 78,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Allen J. Miles III sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $28,469.58. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

