Westgold Resources (ASX:WGX) Trading Down 4.2%

Westgold Resources Ltd (ASX:WGX)’s stock price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$2.25 ($1.60) and last traded at A$2.26 ($1.60), 1,415,512 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.36 ($1.67).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $895.26 million and a P/E ratio of 60.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$2.18 and a 200-day moving average of A$2.16.

Westgold Resources Company Profile (ASX:WGX)

Westgold Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, and treatment of gold assets primarily in Western Australia. The company's principal assets include the Meekatharra gold, Cue gold, Higginsville gold, Fortnum gold, and Rover projects. It also explores for iron oxide, copper, lead, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as provides contract mining services.

