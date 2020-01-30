Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN)’s stock price rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.78 and last traded at C$0.77, approximately 61,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 81,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $77.69 million and a PE ratio of -22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

In related news, Director David Grenville Thomas bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,527,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,906,662.62.

About Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

