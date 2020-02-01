Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives $71.24 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.24.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 1,583 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $118,804.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,729.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 219.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. Institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $61.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91. Westlake Chemical has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $81.04.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?