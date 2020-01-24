Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.14

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.14 and traded as low as $24.98. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $25.14, with a volume of 9,410,824 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The firm has a market capitalization of $87.98 billion and a PE ratio of 13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is A$24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is A$27.11.

In related news, insider Brian Hartzer 636,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd.

Westpac Banking Company Profile (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners