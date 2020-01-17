Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.26

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBC)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.26 and traded as low as $24.52. Westpac Banking shares last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 5,765,970 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$24.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$27.22. The firm has a market cap of $87.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23.

The firm also recently declared a final dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is 84.43%.

In other news, insider Brian Hartzer 636,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd.

About Westpac Banking (ASX:WBC)

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

