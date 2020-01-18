Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Westpac Banking Corp (NYSE:WBK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

WBK has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Westpac Banking in a research report on Saturday, October 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WBK. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,255,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,069,000 after purchasing an additional 465,744 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WBK remained flat at $$17.24 during trading on Wednesday. 315,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $16.27 and a 1-year high of $20.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.95%.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

