Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WBK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Westpac Banking from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

WBK stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.81. The stock had a trading volume of 414,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,961. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $16.27 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $57.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the third quarter worth about $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 358.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

