Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WBK. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Westpac Banking in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $17.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56. Westpac Banking has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $20.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBK. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Westpac Banking in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 432.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 850.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 358.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares in the last quarter. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

