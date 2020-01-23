Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) will report $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Westrock’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Westrock reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

On average, analysts expect that Westrock will report full year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Westrock.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Westrock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.78.

WRK traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,452,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,968,652. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

In other news, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,644.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock worth $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares worth $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Westrock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,106,000 after buying an additional 357,491 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,178,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,064,134,000 after purchasing an additional 482,964 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,128,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,096,000 after purchasing an additional 98,965 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 77.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,772,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,396,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,341,000 after purchasing an additional 799,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westrock (WRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com