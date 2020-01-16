Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) Short Interest Up 6.5% in December

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,750,000 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 4,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 40.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 90,397 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Westrock by 157.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 57,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after buying an additional 34,911 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 6.1% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Westrock by 23.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Westrock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,426,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,106,000 after buying an additional 357,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WRK. BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of NYSE:WRK traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.44. 3,353,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,288. Westrock has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Westrock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF