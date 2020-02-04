Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) to Issue $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.465 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Westrock has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Westrock has a dividend payout ratio of 56.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Westrock to earn $3.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.6%.

Shares of Westrock stock opened at $39.47 on Tuesday. Westrock has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.18.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). Westrock had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westrock will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Westrock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Westrock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $7,672,761.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 689,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $1,031,150.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

