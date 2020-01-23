Westrock (NYSE:WRK) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

WRK has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup upgraded Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Westrock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Shares of WRK opened at $41.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. Westrock has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $44.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. Westrock had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Westrock will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $1,674,611.84. Also, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 188,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $7,672,761.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 689,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,038,630.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and have sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 1,394.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Westrock by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Westrock during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.