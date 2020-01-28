Westrock (WRK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Westrock to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect Westrock to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westrock stock opened at $40.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Westrock has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.08.

In other news, Director John A. Luke, Jr. sold 41,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,674,611.84. Also, insider James B. Porter sold 25,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $1,031,150.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,644.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 300 shares of company stock valued at $12,467 and sold 255,618 shares valued at $10,378,523. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Westrock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Westrock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Westrock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Westrock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Westrock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)