Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $20.53

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.53 and traded as low as $17.74. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 214,613 shares traded.

WTE has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$21.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.82.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$104.92 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Westshore Terminals Investment Corp will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.42%.

About Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE)

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partner interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from five mines in British Columbia and one mine in Alberta, as well as from three mines in the north-western United States.

