Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WHG opened at $28.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $26.55 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The stock has a market cap of $253.05 million, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.62.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

