WEX Inc to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $2.40 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WEX)

WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WEX in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.41.

WEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on WEX from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on WEX from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.87.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $230.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $211.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.80. WEX has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $234.95. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 152.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its position in shares of WEX by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 91,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 23,250 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in WEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in WEX by 709.2% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter worth about $297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,171.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $592,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,480.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,152 shares of company stock valued at $5,226,127. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

