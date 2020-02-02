WEX (NYSE:WEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of WEX (NYSE:WEX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WEX. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of WEX in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.38.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $216.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. WEX has a 52-week low of $159.68 and a 52-week high of $234.95. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.24. WEX had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $459.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,530,429.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total transaction of $2,953,102.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,152 shares of company stock worth $5,226,127. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WEX by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after purchasing an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in WEX by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its stake in WEX by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 194,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

